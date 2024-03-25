Watch Now
Deer Valley industrial growth surge continues near airport

Phoenix Deer Valley Airport
The 914-acre Phoenix Deer Valley Airport was originally built in 1960 in north Phoenix. Over the past 60 years, much of the land around the airport was zoned for industrial, which attracted a number of new buildings and companies.
Remaining properties around the Phoenix Deer Valley Airport continue to be built out with more industrial buildings to meet the ongoing demand for space from semiconductor suppliers and other companies looking to expand in north Phoenix.

The Deer Valley submarket has industrial projects in the works by major developers such as Mack Real Estate Group, Hopewell, Opus, Ryan Cos. and Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc.

Skip Corley, an executive vice president at DAUM, said about 2 million square feet of industrial space is getting ready to deliver this spring while plans for future phases of industrial projects are underway.

"Typically developers don't want to start a second phase until they feel like they've got enough leasing and pre-leasing on the first phase to do that," Corley told the Business Journal.

