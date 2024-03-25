Deer Valley industrial growth surge continues near airport

Remaining properties around the Phoenix Deer Valley Airport continue to be built out with more industrial buildings to meet the ongoing demand for space from semiconductor suppliers and other companies looking to expand in north Phoenix.

The Deer Valley submarket has industrial projects in the works by major developers such as Mack Real Estate Group, Hopewell, Opus, Ryan Cos. and Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc.

Skip Corley, an executive vice president at DAUM, said about 2 million square feet of industrial space is getting ready to deliver this spring while plans for future phases of industrial projects are underway.

"Typically developers don't want to start a second phase until they feel like they've got enough leasing and pre-leasing on the first phase to do that," Corley told the Business Journal.

