Dave & Buster’s preparing to open its fourth location in Phoenix area

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Restaurant, bar and arcade concept Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. is opening its fourth location in the Phoenix area and will hire 175 employees to help facilitate demand.

The Dallas-based company began constructing the 19,000-square-foot entertainment center in Vestar-owned Queen Creek Marketplace last summer. The new location is located at 21000 S. Ellsworth Loop Road in Queen Creek and is set to open on May 15.

“We are so excited to expand our presence in Arizona and open our first Dave & Buster's in Queen Creek,” General Manager Steve King said in a statement. “As Queen Creek's newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster's provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch — all under one roof.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.