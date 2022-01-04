Watch
Dallas health system buys 27-acre parcel in Buckeye for new medical campus

City of Buckeye
A new hospital campus is coming to this chunk of land in the West Valley.
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jan 04, 2022
Abrazo Health has purchased a 27-acre parcel in Buckeye with plans to build a new medical campus.

That parcel, which is on the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way, is about 10 miles from its Abrazo West Campus, which includes a 216-bed Level 1 Trauma and Stroke Center.

Plans call for breaking ground this year for a campus that will include a medical office building, ambulatory services and an acute care hospital. Company officials say it is too soon to determine total development costs of the project and how many people it will employ.

Paying $9.7 million to Sunbelt Land Holdings LP, the deal closed on Dec. 29. Brian Woods of Colliers International represented Sunbelt, while Kate Morris of Transwestern represented Abrazo.

