Czinger Vehicles' performance car makes Arizona debut at new Scottsdale luxury showroom

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — If you are familiar with the movie "Top Gun," Czinger Vehicles' 21C might draw some parallels to the fighter jets used on the big screen.

The tandem, two-passenger vehicle with a single seat in front resembles that of an F-18 cockpit. While it doesn't fly in a literal sense, the performance car reaches 60 miles an hour in 1.88 seconds. The starting price? $2 million.

The 21C was on display for the first time in Arizona on Wednesday at the grand-opening party for Mike Ward Automotive's new luxury Scottsdale showroom at 7881 E. Gray Road. Denver-headquartered Mike Ward Automotive is the exclusive dealer for Czinger Vehicles in Arizona and Colorado.

Mike Ward Automotive purchased a 35,000-square-foot industrial warehouse for the showroom in April 2021 for $5.5 million, according to real estate database Vizzda. Owner Mike Ward entered Arizona in 2019 after his group purchased the McLaren Scottsdale dealership in north Scottsdale. Ward said his dealership moved locations from a 10,000-square-foot space at 8355 E. Raintree Drive, which McLaren has operated since 2013.

