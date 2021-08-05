Watch
CVS to hire hundreds of workers in metro Phoenix

Donna Abbott-Vlahos
Posted at 9:45 AM, Aug 05, 2021
CVS Health plans to add hundreds of new employees in the Phoenix area.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company currently has about 430 openings in the Valley. Those include a mix of store managers, pharmacists, pharmacist technicians, cashiers and beauty sales consultants, and customer service representatives.

There is not a firm timetable to finish hiring for the positions that are available now, CVS spokeswoman Tara Burke said. All positions are eligible for the $15 per hour minimum wage CVS is putting in place by July 2022.

“Attracting and retaining top talent across our businesses is critical as we continue to redefine what it means to meet people’s health needs,” CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch said in a statement. “These wage increases will have a meaningful impact on our colleagues and their families while helping the communities we serve prosper. Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of investments in our people, including bonuses and benefit enhancements throughout the pandemic.”

CVS has nearly 200 pharmacy locations in Arizona, including 45 in the city of Phoenix.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

