CVS looking to hire 600 in Arizona, part of 25,000 open jobs nationwide

PHOENIX — CVS Health says it is looking to hire 600 people in Arizona as part of a 25,000 national hiring spree.

Plans call for recruiting qualified candidates to fill clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on Sept. 24 as the company gears up for flu season amid continued Covid-19 vaccines and testing.

Most of the available 600 positions in Arizona are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses and retail associates at CVS Pharmacy stores, said Monica Prinzing [bizjournals.com] , spokeswoman for CVS Health.

CVS employs about 12,800 people at its 199 pharmacy locations in Arizona. In early August, the company already had more than 400 job openings in Arizona [bizjournals.com] on its corporate website.

Effective July 2022, CVS Health raised the corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, with incremental increases to the company's competitive hourly rates that start immediately.

