Cruise expects to debut driverless taxis in Phoenix by year's end

PHOENIX — Cruise, an autonomous vehicle company owned by General Motors (NYSE: GM), will soon deploy self-driving cars on Phoenix streets.

Kyle Vogt, the CEO of Cruise, tweeted on Monday that the company would bring its autonomous taxis to Phoenix and Austin, Texas “later this year.” At a Sept. 12 event, he said it could happen within 90 days, according to the Associated Press.

Cruise vehicles will have other autonomous traffic to contend with in the form of Waymo, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOGL), that has been operating driverless rides in the Valley since 2018.

