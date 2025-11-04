Crow Industries' unmanned vehicles catch military's attention, will fuel Phoenix-area expansion

A Scottsdale robotics startup plans to open a new manufacturing facility and hire more workers after securing the U.S. Department of Defense as a key customer for its autonomous rovers.

Crow Industries has garnered interest from dozens of U.S. military organizations — including the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Central Command — for its Fenris rovers, which the company launched in the market more than eight months ago.

“We've sold the vehicle to the U.S. Army Ranger Regiment and we're also working through a few different projects with the U.S. Army, so we are very excited about the progress we've made in the last couple years,” James Crowell, founder and CEO of Crow Industries, told AZ Inno.

Founded in 2018, Crow Industries initially developed Fenris as an advanced 3D mapping robot for the mining industry, but has since expanded its capabilities to include tactical, subterranean and heavy-duty configurations.

