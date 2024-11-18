Creighton University eyes Phoenix expansion at Park Central campus

After opening the last floor of its 200,000-square-foot health sciences building at Park Central in midtown Phoenix, Creighton University has an eye toward expansion onto an adjacent parcel.

Nearly 850 students are enrolled at Creighton's Phoenix campus, and the current building — the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Health Sciences Building — can accommodate 1,000 students, said the Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, president of the university.

"We've almost grown into all of our enrollment projections," he said. "Next year we'll be at capacity."

The Omaha, Nebraska-based school owns a 2.5-acre parcel just south of the existing building that could at least double the size of the first building.

