Cranes remain steady in downtown Phoenix in latest count

PHOENIX — More projects have started construction in downtown Phoenix and helped keep the number of cranes steady since last year, according to the latest North America crane count by Rider Levett Bucknall.

Within a six-mile radius of the downtown Phoenix area, seven cranes were up in the first quarter of 2024, keeping consistent with the same number of cranes counted in Q3 of 2023.

This is because of a host of mostly residential and mixed-use projects under construction in downtown, including a new parking garage that's underway to support increased parking demand, RLB found.

While not close to the previous high of 16 cranes in the fall of 2020, the steady number of cranes in the past year is a significant increase from only a few cranes counted during 2021 and 2022.

