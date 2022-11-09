Coyotes’ arena development could be decided by Tempe voters

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe voters might have the final say on whether the owner of the Arizona Coyotes will develop a landfill into a multibillion-dollar entertainment district with an arena, hotels, restaurants, retail, offices and more than 2,000 apartments.

Tempe City Council announced Monday it will hold a special meeting on Nov. 10 to decide if the proposed hockey arena and entertainment district would be on the ballot of a special election in May 2023.

If the Nov. 10 resolution passes, it does not mean Council has approved the Coyotes’ proposed project nor would it mean the measure will definitely be on the ballot.

Tempe’s Development Review Board will hear a zoning request for the project on Nov. 15 and then Council will consider the project over two meetings later in the month, with votes scheduled for Nov. 29.

