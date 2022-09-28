Costco proposes to build distribution center in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) is looking to expand its footprint in the Valley, but not with another consumer-facing retail store. Rather, it plans a warehouse that will be used to store and ship goods to customers’ homes.

Earlier this month, Costco filed site plans and a proposal with the city of Mesa to construct a more than 120,000-square-foot “merchandise transfer building” near Elliot and Ellsworth roads.

Costco will deliver “large bulky items” like furniture, appliances and electronics from the merchandise transfer building to customer homes, the Washington state-based company wrote in its proposal to Mesa. There would also be an office component to the building.

