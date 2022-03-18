Costco could open its first store in this fast-growing Valley city

A historically underserved retail market in the Phoenix metro could see a new Costco Wholesale built in the next couple of years.

City documents show that on March 9, Costco submitted site plans for a new location at the southeast corner of Verrado Way and Interstate 10 in Buckeye, one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation.

A city spokesperson said Costco submitted plans for a new store but added that the transaction has not been finalized yet. A Costco spokesperson said it is the company's policy not to share details on new locations that are more than a few months from opening.

The site where Costco wants to build is near the east entrance of Buckeye just south of Verrado, an 8,800-acre master-planned community that industry experts have said will house the next wave of retail expansion in the city as space at Watson Road and I-10 fills up.

The property is currently paved and being marketed as Buckeye Commons, according to a recent brochure of the property. Before the Great Recession, the 77-acre site was slated for a 744,000-square-foot power center that would have been anchored by a Super Target, but the project was never built. Just south of the property is where a church and school are also located.

