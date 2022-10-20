Costco could be planning a new business center in East Valley

A new Costco Business Center could be coming to an old Tempe computer superstore.

Earlier this year, Costco Wholesale Corp. submitted plans to the city asking to modify the exterior of the former Fry's Electronics at 2300 W. Baseline Road, said Josh Rutherford, economic development program manager for the city of Tempe. But no further discussions have taken place on those changes, he said, and no formal request has been made for permitting.

Still, Costco potentially moving into the space was on the list of projects Tempe economic development staff included in a presentation to area executives on Oct. 13. Staff also gave updates on such projects as Venue Projects' Hayden Flour Mill, Hines' 250 Rio project, George Oliver's Arbor renovation, Danelle Plaza and South Pier.

In the presentation, staff said the proposed business center would be 148,000 square feet and a 15-acre site. The store could open in late 2023, though, that slide of the presentation was accompanied by a question mark.

