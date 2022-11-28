Costco buys land for future store in growing West Valley city

BUCKEYE, AZ — Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) recently closed on a piece of land for $5.7 million for a planned wholesale and retail store at the southeast corner of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye.

The company purchased the 22-acre Phoenix metro site from San Diego-based Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc., or SIHI, in November, according to Maricopa County records and real estate database Vizzda.

Collin Masters Map showing cross roads of new Buckeye Costco

Costco is set to anchor a new shopping and retail center called Buckeye Commons, which will replace a large paved lot in Buckeye with 411,000 square feet of new retail space between about 18 buildings of various sizes across 64 acres.

Costco has previously said that it only provides details about new stores a few months from opening. Its website says a new Costco will open in Queen Creek in January of 2023 but does not list a Buckeye location yet.

