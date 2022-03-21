Corporate interest grows in Mesa's LPGA qualifying tour stop

MESA, AZ — Even though a significant professional women’s golf tournament left Phoenix for New Jersey last year, corporate sponsors like Scottsdale-based Carlisle Cos. (NYSE: CSL) are stepping up to make the LPGA’s developmental tournament in the Valley a more prestigious event.

The LPGA Tour’s Founder Cup moved from Phoenix to the East Coast, so the qualifying tour’s stop in Mesa for professionals and amateurs March 17-20 is now the premier women’s golf event in the Valley.

The Epson Tour, the official qualifying tour for the LPGA, is in Mesa this weekend at the Longbow Golf Club for the second annual Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic that ends with the final round on Sunday.

Those two companies – electronics manufacturer Epson and Carlisle – are both global firms that each recorded billions of dollars of revenue in 2021, and they are paying not to just have their names associated with women’s development golf tour, but to add value to it.

