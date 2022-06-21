Corporate demand already strong for Super Bowl tickets, hospitality packages

There is already more corporate interest in attending the 2023 Super Bowl in Phoenix than there was for this year's big game in Los Angeles, according to the company that partners with the NFL on selling hospitality packages for the league’s championship event.

On Location, a hospitality company owned by Beverly Hills, California-based sports, media, and entertainment conglomerate Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR), has started taking orders for hospitality and all-inclusive packages for the Super Bowl LVII, which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023.

Brian Wilder, the company’s executive vice president of experiences, told the Business Journal that orders are already picking up.

“Currently we are working with corporate clients that we have worked with in the past,” Wilder said. “We are on sale now to our priority access clients and our corporate buyers and demand is really strong.”

While there was a lot of interest in the 2022 Super Bowl because it was the first time the game had been played in Los Angeles in a long time, Wilder said there weren’t a lot of corporate clients traveling to the game. Wilder said that was mostly because of the Covid-19 pandemic. From the early numbers, it looks like things will be different in 2023.

“Now we are coming out of the pandemic, corporate business is back. International business is back,” Wilder said. “A lot of our priority access buyers are pleased with our products, and we are converting well.”

