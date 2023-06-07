Cordia Energy ready to build huge underground plant to further cool downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Below your feet on the streets of downtown Phoenix is a network of pipes that cool down nearly 50 office buildings and other structures. One of those buildings is Chase Field.

"Have you been to a Diamondbacks' game when it's 120 [degrees] outside and you walk in and it's 72 in there? Well that's us," said Earl Collins, CEO of Cordia.

Underneath street level, the commercial energy services company is freezing water, melting ice and transporting it to provide air conditioning for Chase Field, the Phoenix Convention Center, hotels, municipal and office buildings throughout downtown.

The company currently has three functioning plants throughout downtown, including one at Chase Field and another at the Phoenix Convention Center. Cordia can store 100,000 tons of ice and more than 27,000 tons of chilled water. The firm is now working on developing a fourth plant.

