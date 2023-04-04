Construction set for new West Valley casino

GLENDALE, AZ — Desert Diamond Casinos, the enterprise arm of the Tohono O’odham Nation, is set to begin construction this week on a new casino in the “far West Valley.”

The tribe announced Monday it would be holding a private groundbreaking event on April 5 for its fifth casino, which will be off the Loop 303 near Glendale.

The casino will be built on 110-acres on the southeast corner of the intersection of the Loop 303 and Northern Parkway, directly north of the Wildlife World Zoo. In January, the U.S Bureau of Indian Affairs acquired the land, which is referred to as the “Far West Valley Site” for the Tohono O'odham Nation for “gaming and other purposes,” according to a notice from the Federal Registry.

