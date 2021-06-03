Construction begins on private hangars at Scottsdale Airport

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Construction began Tuesday on a $13 million expansion of Ross Aviation’s facilities at the Scottsdale Airport, which will add 50,000 square feet of hangar space.

The idea had been in the works for a few years, Brian Corbett, CEO of Ross Aviation said, but the plans took a pause during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the project, which is being built by JE Dunn Construction, is planned to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

“Scottsdale has been a great location for us,” Corbett said. “We love Scottsdale and love this airport. This gives us a chance to upgrade the facility and attract new business, because demand here far outpaces supply.”

Ross Aviation leases hangar space to clients, who can be private individuals, corporate accounts or charter flight companies. Corbett said the company already has letters of intent or contingent leases for hangar space in the new building.

“We want to invest in markets that are growing,” Corbett said. “We believe in the long-term growth of Scottsdale.”

