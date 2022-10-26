Concerts, festivals, races, watch parties: NFL unveils list of events surrounding the big game

PHOENIX — Leading up to the Super Bowl being played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, there will be all sorts of events across the Valley, with the majority being in downtown Phoenix, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee and NFL announced Monday.

At one point, the Super Bowl was just a game played on a Sunday in February, but now it includes a week’s worth of events and parties celebrating the National Football League and its championship game.

Starting the weekend before the Super Bowl, the NFL will be holding events and having a presence throughout the Valley, Peter O'Reilly, the league’s executive vice president of club business and league events said Monday.

“Arizona will provide a unique backdrop for a weeklong celebration heading into Super Bowl LVII which will culminate what is proving to be a remarkable 2022 NFL season,” O’Reilly said. “We look forward to providing an incredible Super Bowl experience for the Arizona community, our players, Clubs, partners and fans.”

