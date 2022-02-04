Colorado chicken restaurant rolls out AZ expansion, first location set to open in Scottsdale

Birdcall, a Colorado-based fast-casual chicken restaurant, is set to open its first location in Arizona in April, and has plans to open two more locations within the year.

The first Valley location will be located in Scottsdale at 7204 E. Shea Blvd.

“We have a couple of team members who went to school in Arizona, and when we were touring, we fell in love with the city,” Peter Newlin, co-founder and CEO of Birdcall, said. “We are only looking to grow in three markets, so we were looking for a market where we saw a lot of opportunity and growth.”

Newlin said the company started looking in the Valley about three years ago, and is now under construction on its first site, with two others planned to begin construction this year. The other locations include SanTan Village and one in central Phoenix.

“Each of our sites is very unique,” he said. “We want people to feel like it is their neighborhood Birdcall, not just another location.”

