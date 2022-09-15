Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers has major league expectations for Chase Field location

PHOENIX — Earlier this month, Scottsdale-based restaurant company Square One Concepts opened its 13th Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers restaurant and this one is the largest and most unique location yet.

It’s in Chase Field, the Major League Baseball park in downtown Phoenix that's home to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 12,000-square-foot restaurant can hold 435 patrons, has multiple levels and offers views of the ballpark during games. It is also open to the public on non-game days.

The local concept filled the space vacated by TGI Friday’s Front Row, which first opened in 1998 but closed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an iconic location in this ballpark,” said Derrick Hall, the Diamondbacks president and CEO. “Because of the economy the last couple of years and the pandemic, it has been lying dormant, which never should be the case.”

