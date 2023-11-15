Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Cognizant Technology Solutions to lay off 88 in Scottsdale

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
car technology.png
Posted at 8:49 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 10:49:13-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A New Jersey-based information technology outsourcing company is laying off dozens of workers in the Valley.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (Nasdaq: CTSH) submitted a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, filing with the state of Arizona on Nov. 9 indicating it plans to lay off 88 employees at 14555 N. Hayden Road in the Aero Scottsdale office complex.

The address listed by Cognizant appears to have been most recently occupied by GM’s self-driving car subsidiary Cruise, which announced Nov. 9 it was laying off contingent workers for its robotaxi fleet after suspending operations in the Valley and other markets in October.

Cruise did not respond to a request for comment.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football