Cognizant Technology Solutions to lay off 88 in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A New Jersey-based information technology outsourcing company is laying off dozens of workers in the Valley.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (Nasdaq: CTSH) submitted a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, filing with the state of Arizona on Nov. 9 indicating it plans to lay off 88 employees at 14555 N. Hayden Road in the Aero Scottsdale office complex.

The address listed by Cognizant appears to have been most recently occupied by GM’s self-driving car subsidiary Cruise, which announced Nov. 9 it was laying off contingent workers for its robotaxi fleet after suspending operations in the Valley and other markets in October.

Cruise did not respond to a request for comment.

