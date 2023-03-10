City of Surprise agrees to take on beverage maker's wastewater from Epcor

SURPRISE, AZ — The city of Surprise has agreed to take on significant amounts of wastewater from a beverage manufacturing plant through a five-year agreement with Epcor Water (USA) Inc.

Through the agreement — which was approved Tuesday evening by Surprise City Council — the city will take up to 500,000 gallons daily, or 560 acre-feet annually, of wastewater from Rauch North America Inc.'s plant, which produces Red Bull energy drinks in the Glendale area.

The Rauch plant is located at the southeast corner of Reems Road and Peoria Avenue adjacent to Ball Corp. and Mark Anthony Brewing, the Canada-owned company that makes White Claw Hard Seltzer. In total, Rauch uses about 1 million gallons daily on average, while its wastewater capacity ranges from 500,000 to 750,000 gallons per day, the city said.

Epcor, the water provider for facilities including Rauch, Mark Anthony Brewing and Nestle, is the water and wastewater provider for the industrial corridor along the Loop 303 and nearby.

