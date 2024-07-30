City of Phoenix plans to buy former Fry's Electronics store

The shuttered Fry's Electronics in Phoenix, known for its resemblance to an Aztec temple, will be sold to a new owner.

Phoenix City Council moved forward in June with the process to acquire the building and 12.5-acre site for a new Cactus Park police precinct and future fire station at 3035 W. Thunderbird Road.

The site would provide about 8.5 acres for the Cactus Park Precinct expansion and about 4 acres for the fire station, a city report said.

"The location close to Interstate 17 provides good access to those served by the new police precinct and potential fire station," it added.

