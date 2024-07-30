Watch Now
City of Phoenix plans to buy former Fry's Electronics store

The location of the former Fry's Electronics in Phoenix at 3035 W. Thunderbird Road.
The shuttered Fry's Electronics in Phoenix, known for its resemblance to an Aztec temple, will be sold to a new owner.

Phoenix City Council moved forward in June with the process to acquire the building and 12.5-acre site for a new Cactus Park police precinct and future fire station at 3035 W. Thunderbird Road.

The site would provide about 8.5 acres for the Cactus Park Precinct expansion and about 4 acres for the fire station, a city report said.

"The location close to Interstate 17 provides good access to those served by the new police precinct and potential fire station," it added.

