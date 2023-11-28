City of Glendale sued over proposed resort parking garage

The Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority and the Arizona Cardinals have sued the city of Glendale, citing concerns that a proposed parking garage could violate longstanding parking agreements and interfere with parking needs for major events.

During Thanksgiving week, the city of Glendale publicly unveiled plans for a $71 million public parking garage for a city-owned site known as the black lot, which is primarily used for State Farm Stadium games and events.

The five-level garage would add 3,063 new parking spaces and be built on top of the black lot to support the adjacent VAI Resort complex, which is set to include 1,100 hotel rooms, the Mattel Adventure Park and an outdoor concert venue and amphitheater at the southwest corner of Cardinals Way and 95th Avenue.

The new plan contemplates greater parking needs than a previous agreement between the parties — leading to a more significant impact on the parking system for the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium, according to the lawsuit filed Nov. 22 by AZSTA and the Arizona Cardinals Football Club LLC in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.