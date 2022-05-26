Circle K is selling nearly a dozen Valley stores. Here's the list

PHOENIX — Circle K Stores Inc. has listed 14 stores in Arizona for sale.

The Tempe-based convenience store chain is selling off assets in order to “optimize its portfolio.” Back in 2021, Circle K's parent company, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., actually identified 269 sites across 29 states that it wanted to sell.

This week, Chicago-based NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC, sent out a notice for 78 convenience stores in 19 states that are up for sealed bid sale. There are 14 properties in Arizona included in the sale. Bids are due by July 7.

“These sites are being sold individually, so ideal for small business owners,” said Evan Gladstone NRC’s executive managing director.

Alimentation Couche-Tard tapped NRC Realty & Capital Advisors to coordinate and manage the sale of the assets it is trying to get rid of.

