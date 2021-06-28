Watch
Cigar bar to open corporate headquarters in Tempe

Provided by Orion Investment Real Estate
Fox Cigar Bar purchased this East Valley warehouse for its in corporate headquarters.
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 11:50:45-04

TEMPE, AZ — Fox Cigar Bar recently purchased a two-story warehouse in Tempe, which it plans on turning into its new corporate headquarters.

Fox Cigar, which operates two cigar bars in Old Town Scottsdale and in Gilbert, purchased a 21,179-square-foot flex/warehouse building at 2166 East University Drive in Tempe this week.

The company is planning on using the space as its corporate headquarters. It will also open a small cigar bar and high-end barrel liquor store in the space.

Through a limited-liability company called Fox Headquarters, Fox Cigar purchased the property for $2.4 million from 101 Tempe LLC.

The space was formerly occupied by Colletti Doors, which now has showrooms in Scottsdale and Mesa.

