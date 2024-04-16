Watch Now
Chop5 prepares to expand its fast-casual salad concept around the Valley

Posted at 8:46 AM, Apr 16, 2024
Chop5, an Ohio-based fast-casual chopped salad and bowl concept, has hired a Scottsdale-based company to help it expand through franchising and is looking to open more than a dozen locations in the Phoenix area.

The concept has been around since the mid-2010s, but it recently partnered with Scottsdale-based franchise advisory company Conscious Capital Growth to accelerate the growth of the company, which they hope will include up to 15 locations in the Phoenix area.

“Phoenix is an ideal market. When you start to look at the demographics of Phoenix, it's everything that we want to have,” Brian Mills, a co-founder and co-owner of Chop5, told the Business Journal. “Phoenix is skewing to a younger demographic — the 30- to 40-year-olds — plus an active lifestyle. Everything we look at, [Phoenix has] just got the right feel of where Chop5 customers are.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

