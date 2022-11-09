Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Chompie’s closes well-known restaurant in Tempe

Chompie's.jpg
Chompie’s
Chompie’s Tempe location closed its doors in November.
Chompie's.jpg
Posted at 8:55 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 10:55:47-05

TEMPE, AZ — After 25 years in operation, Chompie’s closed down its restaurant in Tempe at 1160 E. University Drive.

The final day of the longest-standing Chompie’s location was on Nov. 7.

The company did not give specific reasons on why the location closed, but said in a press release that “management determined it was the right move to enable the brand’s future growth.”

In 2019, Salina, Kansas-based JRI Hospitality became an investment partner with Chompie’s. JRI owns and operates more than 80 franchised restaurants in 15 states.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway