Chompie’s closes well-known restaurant in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — After 25 years in operation, Chompie’s closed down its restaurant in Tempe at 1160 E. University Drive.

The final day of the longest-standing Chompie’s location was on Nov. 7.

The company did not give specific reasons on why the location closed, but said in a press release that “management determined it was the right move to enable the brand’s future growth.”

In 2019, Salina, Kansas-based JRI Hospitality became an investment partner with Chompie’s. JRI owns and operates more than 80 franchised restaurants in 15 states.

