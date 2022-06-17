Chipotle testing plant-based Mexican cauliflower rice dish in Arizona

PHOENIX — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said it's testing a new plant-based Mexican cauliflower rice dish in Arizona and two other U.S. states.

The Newport Beach, California-based Mexican restaurant chain (NYSE: CMG) said it will test the dish at 60 restaurants in Arizona, Southern California and Wisconsin for a limited time.

According to Chipotle, the dish is prepared by grilling cauliflower rice in small batches and then seasoned with garlic, cumin, salt and paprika.

It will be the company's second plant-based dish: In January 2021, Chipotle introduced a cilantro-lime cauliflower rice substitute made from plants. That vegan and vegetarian dish is made from grilled, riced cauliflower, and chopped cilantro, lime, and salt and costs an additional $2.

The introduction of that dish, Chipotle said, resulted "in an incremental sales lift while also attracting new guests. Chipotle estimates that one in five cilantro-lime cauliflower rice orders in January 2021 was from guests trying Chipotle for the first time."

