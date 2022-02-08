Chipmaker Intel launches $1B foundry fund for tech startups, other innovators

PHOENIX — Intel is launching a $1 billion fund to support startups or other companies building technology for the foundry ecosystem.

That could include novel intellectual property, software tools, chip architecture or advanced packaging, all with the common theme of technology that speeds products to market.

It is all part of CEO Pat Gelsinger’s aggressive push to put Intel back on top of semiconductor manufacturing worldwide and domestically. The strategy, dubbed IDM 2.0 in reference to Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) being an integrated device manufacturer, includes the new Intel Foundry Services business.

With IFS, Intel will build chips for other companies by renting use of its manufacturing facilities and other know-how. The move back into the foundry business for the chip giant is the basis for some of its massive expansions announced in the last year, including two new facilities, called fabs, in Arizona and in Ohio.

“Foundry customers are rapidly embracing a modular design approach to differentiate their products and accelerate time to market,” said Gelsinger in a written statement. “Intel Foundry Services is well-positioned to lead this major industry inflection. With our new investment fund and open chiplet platform, we can help drive the ecosystem to develop disruptive technologies across the full spectrum of chip architectures.”

