Child Crisis Arizona targets 2024 for opening of new Mesa campus

MESA, AZ — Come 2024, Child Crisis Arizona looks to be in a new building serving Valley children and families in need.

The nonprofit held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 38,000-square-foot campus on Wednesday. The campus will be built on a 2.4-acre site at 424 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa.

Upon opening, the two-story facility will offer foster care and adoption services, family education, art, dance and music therapy and more to low-income children and families. Building features include a centralized kitchen, a courtyard in the center of the building and a rooftop garden. Part of the exterior of the building will have positive words such as "hope," "love," "promise" and others on green and blue backdrops.

