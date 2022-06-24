Watch Now
Chick-fil-A opening dual drive-thru location in downtown Phoenix

Rendering of the planned Chick-fil-A location in downtown Phoenix.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jun 24, 2022
PHOENIX — Downtown Phoenix will soon be home to one of the country’s most popular fast-food chains, Chick-fil-A.

The Georgia-based chicken restaurant has signed a lease and is preparing to build a new location on 7th Avenue, just south of Roosevelt Street, next to Starbucks.

The land is owned by a couple of different partners, but headed by Mark Davis and his development company 48 Development Co. The group originally purchased the land in 2018 for $3 million, according to Maricopa County records.

The land was already pre-approved for drive-thru operations and several drive-thru businesses showed interest in it, Davis told the Business Journal, but Chick-fil-A stood out from the flock.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

