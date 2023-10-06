Chicanos Por La Causa CEO David Adame resigns from organization

David Adame has resigned as president and CEO of Chicanos Por La Causa, the community development and investment organization said Wednesday.

Adame departed Chicanos Por La Causa to “pursue other opportunities,” according to the organization.

“The board of directors is grateful for Mr. Adame’s leadership and many contributions to CPLC as CEO and other leadership positions over the last 15 years,” Delma Herrera, board chair of Chicanos Por La Causa, said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Alicia Nuñez, the organization's chief financial officer, is serving as interim president and CEO. A search for a new CEO will be underway in a few days, Herrera said.

