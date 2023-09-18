Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Chicago developer quietly prepping land for 24-story tower in downtown Phoenix

Tower parcel.jpg
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
This vacant parcel at 114 E. Portland St. near Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix may be home to a 24-story residential tower.
Tower parcel.jpg
Posted at 8:40 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 11:40:41-04

PHOENIX — A Chicago developer is quietly preparing to build a 24-story residential tower in downtown Phoenix.

Convexity Properties has submitted a preliminary application to the city to build 318 apartment units, a 364-stall parking garage, and ground-floor retail at the northwest corner of Second and Portland streets, near Margaret T. Hance Park. Site plans obtained from the city of Phoenix are dated as recently as May 2023.

Developers declined comment, saying it's too early to discuss the project at this point.

On Feb. 2, Chicago-based Second and Portland RR LLC, an entity tracing to Convexity Properties and DRW Trading Corp., paid $8.82 million in cash for the 0.64-acre vacant parcel at 114 E. Portland St., according to Tempe-based Vizzda LLC real estate database.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!