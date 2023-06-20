Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Chicago developer quietly prepping land for 19-story apartment tower in downtown Phoenix

X Roosevelt.jpg
The X Co.
A rendering of X Roosevelt, a $150 million, 19-story apartment tower that will break ground in the next few weeks.
X Roosevelt.jpg
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 11:59:30-04

Chicago-based The X Co. is quietly prepping a small vacant parcel in downtown Phoenix to build a 19-story residential tower.

The developer of the 100% leased X Phoenix a few blocks away at Van Buren Street and 2nd Avenue is planning to break ground in the next few weeks on X Roosevelt, a 19-story tower totaling 400 beds at 625-629 N. 2nd Ave.

The X Co. paid $2.85 million to an entity traced to Fred Orrin September 2020 for the 0.64-acre parcel south of the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street, according to Tempe-based Vizzda LLC real estate database.

That was around the time when the developer began construction of X Phoenix, which spans an entire city block bounded by Van Buren, Second Avenue, Monroe Street and Third Avenue.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!