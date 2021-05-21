Watch
Chewy hiring 1,000 for Goodyear distribution center

Phoenix Business Journal
Posted at 9:03 AM, May 21, 2021
GOODYEAR, AZ — Online pet retailer Chewy is hiring for 1,000 positions, including full-time and part-time roles, at its Goodyear fulfillment center.

The company is offering an extra $2 per hour, up to $17.50 per hour depending on the role and shift a person is hired for, and offering $500 in referral bonuses, $500 sign-on bonuses and temporary overtime incentives up to $500 in addition to overtime pay.

Chewy opened its 800,000-square-foot distribution center in 2018, located near Van Buren Street and 143rd Avenue.

Those interested can find more information and apply at Chewy.com/jobs or go in person for an on the spot interview Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 255 143rd Ave. in Goodyear. The jobs include area managers, forklift operators, fulfillment specialists, scrubber operators and switcher drivers.

