Chemical manufacturer first to commit at north Phoenix TSMC 'supplier site'

The first semiconductor manufacturing supplier to locate in one of the “supplier sites” designated to serve Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.’s massive north Phoenix plant has purchased land in the area.

Taiwan-based Sunlit Chemical bought 17 acres from Mack Real Estate Group near Seventh Avenue and Alameda Road in the Mack Innovation Park. Sunlit Chemical is the first prominent supplier to announce a real estate purchase in Phoenix.

Sunlit Chemical manufactures hydrofluoric acid, sodium fluoride, ammonium fluoride, phosphoric acid, hydrogen fluoride and other fluorine-related chemicals used in the manufacturing of semiconductors.

“Phoenix is proud to be a semiconductor manufacturing hub and we are excited to welcome Sunlit to the area,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement. “This is a huge testament to the type of city Phoenix is locally, nationally, and internationally. We are building back stronger and ensuring we are a top destination for the jobs of the future.”

