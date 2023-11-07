Cheesecake Factory turns sights on Sam Fox's Culinary Dropout for US expansion

When The Cheesecake Factory acquired Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts in 2019 in a deal valued at more than $350 million, it said Sam Fox’s restaurant company would serve as an incubator for Cheesecake’s future growth. Now it looks like the parent company has picked out the next brand it wants to grow.

On an earnings call last week, executives from California-based Cheesecake Factory indicated that Culinary Dropout, which has slowly been growing in Arizona and beyond, is showing positive financial results and is a prime target to be expanded further.

“We remain excited about the potential growth trajectory of various concepts within FRC’s portfolio, including Culinary Dropout,” David Gordon, president of the Cheesecake Factory, said on the Nov. 1 earnings call. “We just opened our newest culinary dropout in Charlotte, North Carolina, to strong demand with average sales of $175,000 over the first couple of weeks.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.