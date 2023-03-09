Chandler BBQ restaurant uses robotics to enhance customer experience

CHANDLER, AZ — Robots and technology have long been suggested as replacements to workers in food service, but an owner of an East Valley restaurant said he’s added a robot and other new technology to his eatery in the last few months that has not eliminated any human jobs and has let his employees to earn more.

The addition of a robot server has allowed Pork on a Fork, a local BBQ restaurant with a pair of Valley locations, to serve more customers in a day and has allowed for employees to have better interactions with guests, leading to more tips, said Wes Hansen, the co-founder of Pork on a Fork.

The robot, which is about four feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds, has eight trays on its sides for plates of food. The kitchen places them on the robot and it delivers it to the tables.

“It enhances the experience all around and just takes away the menial task of running food,” Hansen said.

