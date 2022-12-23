Watch Now
Chandler-based Integrity All Stars becomes certified in cryptocurrency, NFT property transactions

A Valley real estate brokerage can now assist homebuyers with using cryptocurrency in deals.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 10:37:54-05

A Chandler-based real estate brokerage has become certified in cryptocurrency, allowing its agents to assist clients with buying homes using the digital currency.

Integrity All Stars, part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties, participated in a seminar in November held by Florida-based Propy Inc., a real estate transaction platform using blockchain technology. In addition to cryptocurrency, the seminar including training in smart contracts, blockchain, digital wallets and NFTs, said Rebecca Hidalgo Rains, managing broker at Integrity All Stars.

“(The agents) have all gone through education and testing, and can all speak the language to be a wonderful resource for someone interested in using crypto as a down payment or selling their homes as an NFT using crypto,” Hidalgo Rains said.

An NFT – or non-fungible token – is a digital asset that’s recorded on a blockchain and used to certify authenticity and ownership of an item, artwork of property.

