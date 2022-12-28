Watch Now
Census finds Arizona to be a top-5 state for in-migration

Arizona's population grew by 1.3% from July 2021 to July 2022.
Posted at 8:36 AM, Dec 28, 2022
The 1.3% spike represents a total of 94,320 new Arizonans over that period. According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Arizona ranks No. 5 in the nation for numeric population growth for that one-year period, bringing the total population to 7.35 million.

Only Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Texas saw a bigger influx of in-migration with Texas seeing the largest spike with 470,708 new residents during the one-year period.

Conversely, Illinois, California and New York — three of the country's six most populous states — each lost more residents than Arizona brought in.

