Celebrity chef to take over, transform Hyatt Regency Scottsdale's restaurant options

As part of the $110 million renovation of the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch, the hospitality property has partnered with a celebrity chef to take over its food and beverage operations.

Richard Blais, a chef who is known from “Next Level Chef” on Fox and Bravo’s “Top Chef All-Stars” and has been nominated for James Beard awards, will be reconcepting the resort's food and beverage experiences as part of its renovation and rebranding to a Grand Hyatt property.

Blais will debut six new dining experiences at the resort. There will be an Italian American concept that the resort referred to as Blais’ “signature concept,” and said it will have handmade pasta and charcoal-grilled steaks, seafood and chops.

Other restaurants will include a fusion concept that mixes Japanese sushi and Spanish tapas, a Southwest-style grill, and a three-meal restaurant connected to the lobby bar, which will also be getting a whole new look and feel.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.