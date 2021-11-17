Casa Grande gives final approval for $300M manufacturing plant

The Casa Grande City Council gave the final nod of approval to the planned $300 million for Kohler Co., a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom fixtures, engines and generators, and tile and lighting at its meeting Monday night.

The council voted 6-0 in favor of adopting the development agreement with Kohler. Councilwoman Lisa Fitzgibbons recused herself from the vote. Monday night’s vote was the final hearing needed for the development agreement, which first went before the council on Nov. 9.

At the Nov. 9 meeting, City Manager Larry Rains said the planned 1-million-square-foot manufacturing facility, located on 216 acres of land near Clayton and north Ethington roads will be the first development at the Pinal Tech Park, but “I really doubt it will be our last.”

Rains said future items that will come before the council in the upcoming months will add connections to the tech park that will make the park more accessible and ready for more development.

