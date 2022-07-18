Casa Grande fire department responds to two Lucid plant battery fires

Two battery-related fires have occurred at Lucid Group Inc.'s Casa Grande manufacturing facility in the past four months, according to incident reports obtained by the Phoenix Business Journal.

The incidents, both of which required a response from Casa Grande's fire department, happened on March 14 and June 19 in the late evening, Business Insider first reported.

In March, documents said the fire department responded to a "thermal runaway," or overheated battery, and upgraded the call to a "hazardous situation" while en route to the company's manufacturing facility south of Phoenix.

About three months later, fire officials responded to the plant again for an overheated battery incident at the facility.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.