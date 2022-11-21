Carvana to lay off 8% of workforce amid 'strong headwinds'

Tempe-based Carvana Co. has slashed 8% of its workforce, which amounts to roughly 1,500 workers. It's the second major round of job cuts announced by the online used-car retailer this year.

The impact the layoffs will have on the Valley workforce for Arizona's third-largest public company isn't immediately known. In a document obtained by the Business Journal from a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified, Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia sent a letter to Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) employees on Friday, notifying staff of the layoffs.

The 1,500 job cuts will impact "many corporate and technology teams as well as some operations teams where we are eliminating roles, locations or shifts to match our size with the current environment."

In his letter, Garcia referenced the company's decision to cut jobs in May and that Friday's decision was related to it. That previous decision to cut 10% of its workforce at the time affected 2,500 workers nationwide.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.