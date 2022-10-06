Carvana signs on as title sponsor of professional pickleball group

TEMPE, AZ — In another signal of the rising popularity of pickleball, Tempe-based Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has signed on to be the title sponsor for a group that hosts a professional tour of the sport.

Effective Jan. 1, the Utah-based group will be called the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association, the used car retailer announced.

“At Carvana, we believe that driving happiness can extend beyond buying, selling and trading in cars. Our promise is to create joyful experiences for our customers at every turn, so this year we’re partnering with the Professional Pickleball Association to serve up smiles with the fastest growing community sport in America,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana co-founder and chief brand officer, in a statement. “In the same spirit as making vehicle ownership straightforward and accessible to everyone, we’re helping make pickleball one of the most accessible sports in America by championing players of all levels, all season long, with the sport’s premier professional league.”

The Professional Pickleball Association is the premier professional pickleball circuit in the United States.

