Carvana plans new buildings to expand Tempe headquarters

Online car retailer Carvana Co. is looking to expand its Tempe headquarters and is seeking approval from the city of Tempe to build two new office buildings and two parking structures near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive.

The two new office buildings would be in addition to the existing building that is already occupied by Carvana. In total, the project would be nearly 650,000 square feet, according to documents submitted to Tempe’s Development Review Commission. The two new office buildings are planned to be three stories tall each and total 300,000 square feet. The two new parking garages plan to add 805 parking spaces.

According to city documents, Carvana has plans to hire over 1,000 employees and needs additional facilities. Carvana leases other office space in Tempe as well, including a large sublease from State Farm at Marina Heights. The site is about two miles from the company's car vending machine at Scottsdale Road and Loop 202.

Much of the 15-acre site is vacant, except for the existing Carvana building and parking lot.

The planned corporate campus will be discussed Tuesday at the Tempe Development Review Commission meeting.

